Bahria University Islamabad Campus holds 18th Convocation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP):The 18th convocation of Bahria University Islamabad Campus held here Saturday to award degrees to the students of undergraduate and graduate programmes of various disciplines.

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was the chief guest of the ceremony and conferred degrees on the graduating students of Ph.D, Masters and Undergraduate programs, said a press release issued here.

In total 476 degrees were awarded to the Undergraduate and Graduate students of Management Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, Computer Sciences, Law, Earth & Environmental Sciences, Electrical Engineering and Software Engineering Departments.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi awarded 17 Gold and 12 Silver medals to various students who achieved top positions in their respective programs.

Nabeela Abid, Marium Fayyaz, Muhammad Zarrar Saeed, Alina Hayder, Zoya Abbas Zaidi, Zainab Balqees, Ayesha Mahsud, Asif Ali, Kashmala Shahid, Maimoona Junaid, Shayan Hyder, Atif Azhar, Muhammad Waqas, Ansar-ul-Haq, Talbia Jamil, Muhammad Raees, Hamza Iqbal received the gold medals in their respective disciplines.

Addressing on the occasion, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi congratulated the graduating students on their splendid success and lauded Bahria University Islamabad Campus for providing exceptional knowledge skills to the graduated students in their respective disciplines enabling them to lead a professionally rewarding life.

He appreciated the role of Bahria University for contributing in strengthening human resource of the country.

While addressing the students he said, “You are about to embark on your own extraordinary journeys and shape your own adventures. Your hard work has paid off. Those pressured times of examinations are now all behind you. The real work however has only just begun. I am confident that Bahria University has equipped you to deal with these challenges”.

He appreciated the efforts of the university management for emphasizing on skills development of the students that will make Bahria University an attractive institution for teaching and learning.

He encouraged the graduating students by advising them to be original, creative and to follow their passion and dreams; urging the academia to contribute something of value to the society.

Earlier, in his welcome address Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral (R) Tanveer Faiz expressed his gratitude to Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, for his presence in the convocation.

He further added that we at Bahria University have done our best to equip our students with necessary institutional tools, fundamental principles of conducting scholastic enquiry, training for communication and interpersonal skills and above all the guidance to conduct well in life.

He acknowledged particularly the role of HEC, Punjab Government and other organizations for sponsoring number of scholarships for Students of Bahria University as they are helping to provide an opportunity to students coming from low income background to pursue quality education.

In the end, Rector Bahria University congratulated the students and their parents, wishing them a prosperous future and also appreciated the students winning medals in recognition of their outstanding performance.