Babara hopes film industry to regain its past glory

LAHORE, Mar 08 (APP):Legandary film star Babara Sharif has

said that she is being offered film role due to her glorious

past in Pakistani films, but she was refusing them.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, she said that now the youth

should be given more and more chances in the film industry.

She said that she performed in hundreds of films in the past

and her fans wanted to see her again on the silver screen, but

she believes that her times have passed.

She said that Pakistan film industry was making progress

again after a long time and hoped that it would regain it past

glory.