Showbiz 
Views: 164

Babara hopes film industry to regain its past glory

Posted By: Uploader

LAHORE, Mar 08 (APP):Legandary film star Babara Sharif has
said that she is being offered film role due to her glorious
past in Pakistani films, but she was refusing them.
Talking to APP here on Thursday, she said that now the youth
should be given more and more chances in the film industry.
She said that she performed in hundreds of films in the past
and her fans wanted to see her again on the silver screen, but
she believes that her times have passed.
She said that Pakistan film industry was making progress
again after a long time and hoped that it would regain it past
glory.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links