Asian people to adopt a collective strategy in wake of challenges

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has said that there is a dire need for the Asian people to unite and adopt a collective strategy in wake of the threats and challenges being faced due to changing World Order.

He said this while talking to a delegation led by Special Envoy and Chairman of National Security and Foreign Commission of Islamic

Consultative Assembly of Iran Allauddin Boroujerdi who called on him on Thursday here at the Parliament House, said a press release.

The Head of the delegation extended on behalf of the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament an invitation to the Chairman Senate for participation in Palestine Conference.

Mian Raza Rabbani said that the Palestine Conference being organized by Iran in near future is of utmost importance. He said that Pakistan attaches highest importance to its historic relations with Iran and is looking forward to further enhance the traditional ties for better

economic and political collaboration through increased Parliamentary linkages between the two countries.

Chairman Senate said that Pakistan and Iran has always cooperated with each other at the International Forums and has adopted a unified stance on different issues.

He said that Muslim Ummah should come forward and take concrete measures to ensure that the resources of the Muslim world are no more exploited and there is a collective response to aggressive designs.

Mian Raza Rabbani assured full cooperation to Iran for supporting

the Palestine cause by organizing an International Conference to this

effect and promised that he would make all out efforts to ensure his participation in the event.