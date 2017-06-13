KARACHI, June 13 (APP): The celebrated and well-known Qawal Amjad Farid Sabri will be paid tremendous homage on his first death anniversary on June 15 at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.
According to a communiqué issued here on Tuesday, famous Qawals will pay homage to late Sabri, in his remembrance on Thursday at 9:30 at Arts Council.
Arts Council to pay homage to Amjad Sabri on his first anniversary
