Army’s Imtiaz, Afzal claim gold medals in national judo c’ship

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Pakistan Army’s Imtiaz Hussain and Afzal Bashir lifted gold medals in -73 kg and -100kg weight categories of the 25th National Men Judo Championship on Thursday here at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex.

Imtiaz was followed by Muhammad Umair of WAPDA, who finished second to take silver medal. While Nazir of Railways and Hussan Butt of Punjab both remained earned bronze medals.

In -100 kg Afzal Bashir was followed by Railways Abdul Hameed, who ended second to claim silver medal. Ufan Abdul Rehman of HEC Muhammad Shafiq of Police lifted bronze medals.

In the 8th Women Championship, WAPDA’s Humaira took gold medal, while Aysha of FATA got silver medal. Pakistan Army’s Kanwal and Sindh’s Noorain earned bronze medals.

In -52 kg Maryam of WAPDA won gold medal, while Naila Banoo of HEC took silver and Pamila Sherazia of Army and DHA’s Saiqa Iqbal got bronze medals.