Anti-Pakistan forces perturbed on CPEC projects: Saad

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja
Saad Rafique Wednesday said that anti-Pakistan forces
were perturbed over China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan was
moving on path of speedy progress which had created trouble
for foreign powers.
He said that in the past, democratic governments were not
given time to run the state affairs. Independent judiciary had come
after a long struggle, he said.
The minister said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had
strived for independence of judiciary in the country. He said
it was the responsibility of every person to respect and accept the
decision of the courts otherwise there would be disruption in
the system.
To a question about Joint Investigation Team, he said we
had expressed reservations over the JIT.
