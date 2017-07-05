Anti-Pakistan forces perturbed on CPEC projects: Saad

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja

Saad Rafique Wednesday said that anti-Pakistan forces

were perturbed over China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan was

moving on path of speedy progress which had created trouble

for foreign powers.

He said that in the past, democratic governments were not

given time to run the state affairs. Independent judiciary had come

after a long struggle, he said.

The minister said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had

strived for independence of judiciary in the country. He said

it was the responsibility of every person to respect and accept the

decision of the courts otherwise there would be disruption in

the system.

To a question about Joint Investigation Team, he said we

had expressed reservations over the JIT.