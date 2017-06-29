Anti-Pakistan forces halting economic progress, CPEC: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, June 29 (APP): Spokesperson to the Prime Minister

Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday said that anti-Pakistan forces were

trying to halt economic progress and China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor projects.

Industrial zones, vast employment opportunities, infrastructure

development and economic activity would be held in Pakistan through

CPEC initiatives, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Some regional players are against CPEC, he said.

China would have access to Central Asian States and

Western countries through CPEC, he said. The regional players do

not want to see Pakistan as emerging economic power, he added.