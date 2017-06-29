ISLAMABAD, June 29 (APP): Spokesperson to the Prime Minister
Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday said that anti-Pakistan forces were
trying to halt economic progress and China-Pakistan Economic
Corridor projects.
Industrial zones, vast employment opportunities, infrastructure
development and economic activity would be held in Pakistan through
CPEC initiatives, he said while talking to a private news channel.
Some regional players are against CPEC, he said.
China would have access to Central Asian States and
Western countries through CPEC, he said. The regional players do
not want to see Pakistan as emerging economic power, he added.
Anti-Pakistan forces halting economic progress, CPEC: Musadik
