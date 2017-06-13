Anti-Pakistan forces halting CPEC, economic progress: Senator

ISLAMABAD, Jun 13 (APP): Senator of Pakistan Muslim League

Nawaz (PML-N), Mushahidullah Khan on Tuesday said that anti-

Islamic forces were halting China Pakistan Economic Corridor

projects, and other development works in this country.

Talking to PTV, he said that Pakistan was a responsible

nuclear state and some elements were trying to create problems and halting

this country to emerge as economic power.

He said that some politicians were helping these anti-

Pakistan forces and created troubles for impeding the progress

initiated by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government.

He said that Pakistan had made immense development under the

dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said that Pakistan had to face losses of billions of rupees

due to the sit-ins and demonstration launched by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said that PTI had made false allegations about rigging in

elections.

He added that 2013 elections were conducted in free fair and

transparent manner.

The Senator said that a large number of people will have job

opportunities through CPEC and “One Belt and One Road” projects.

To a question he said that name of the Prime Minister was

not mentioned in the Panama papers but he presented himself before

the court for accountability.

Mushahidullah Khan said that the PTI leader Imran Khan

should also present his people for accountability who are involved

in the corruption cases.