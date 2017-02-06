Ambassadors of OIC countries briefed on Indian human rights atrocities in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): The Additional Secretary (UN & EC) of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday briefed the ambassadors of OIC countries in Islamabad on the continuously deteriorating human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), in the backdrop of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The ambassadors were briefed on the significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day, which is observed on Februray 5 every year to convey Pakistan’s unflinching diplomatic, moral and political support to the people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their legitimate and historic struggle against Indian occupation and for the realization of inalienable right to self-determination as promised to them in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

According to a Foreign Office press release, the Additional Secretary underscored that the Jammu & Kashmir dispute was outstanding on the UN Security Council’s agenda with the relevant UNSC resolutions remaining unimplemented.

The longstanding dispute was the direct outcome of violation of the principles of partition of sub-continent, she added.

She highlighted the systematic genocide of defenceless Kashmiris for many decades at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

She said that 1.5 million Kashmiris had been killed by the Indian forces, while Kashmiris struggled for their legitimate right to self-determination.

The continuing Indian state terrorism in IoK had increased enormously after the extra-judicial killing of Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016. Indian brutalities have resulted in the killing of about 150 innocent civilians and injuries to around 20,000.

The use of pellet guns against unarmed civilians, including young girls and children, has caused severe eye injuries to thousands and blinded hundreds of Kashmiris.

India has deprived more than 1.5 billion people of the region of peace and prosperity by refusing to resolve the Jammu & Kashmir dispute and endangered the peace and security of the region and beyond due to its aggressive designs and intransigence, which was causing a growing concern among the international community, the Additional Secretary mentioned.

Unequivocal and principled support of the OIC to the Kashmir cause was deeply appreciated. The Muslim Ummah was further urged to play a more active role for the resolution of Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.