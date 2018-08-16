Ambassador of UAE meets newly-elected Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi Thursday called on newly-elected Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker said that Pakistan attached great importance to its brotherly relations with the UAE.

He said that Pakistan and UAE had strong religious, cultural and historical bonds.

He said that members of the Parliament and traders could play important role in further cementing bilateral relations.

The ambassador of UAE congratulated Asad Qaiser over his election as Speaker National Assembly and stated that his country attached great importance to its relations with Pakistan.