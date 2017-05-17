Ambassador Aizaz meets Congressman Thomas Suozzi

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): American Congressman Thomas Suozzi, Member of the House Foreign Relations and Arms Services Committee met the Pakistan Ambassador to the USA, Aizaz Chaudhry at the Chancery on Wednesday.

According to a message received here from Washington DC, the ambassador briefed him on Pakistan’s success in the security arena and the economic turnaround.

Congressman Suozzi agreed that Pakistan’s achievements in security domain should be acknowledged and highlighted in the United States to bridge the gap between perceptions and the fast changing positive reality of Pakistan.

Reflecting on the regional situation, he expressed the view that the US could play a role in the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He said the US and Pakistan have a greater opportunity to

stabilize Afghanistan by working together.

On the invitation to visit Pakistan to see for himself the changing reality of Pakistan, Congressman Suozzi said he looked forward to such a visit with his other colleagues from the House.

Being a freshman from New York, the Congressman remarked that he owed his victory in the election to active support of Pakistani community and appreciated their role in the development and progress of the US.