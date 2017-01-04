AJK President, PM call for implementation of UN’s 1949 Kashmir resolution

MIRPUR (AJK), Jan 4 (APP): Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Presiden

Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan have

called upon the international community to grant people of Jammu and

Kashmir their right to self determination under the spirit of January

5, 1949 resolution passed by the United Nations.

In their messages on the eve of the Right to Self Determination Day, being observed on January 5 (Thursday), the AJK leaders said 68

years had lapsed since the United Nations passed the resolution

assuring Kashmiris of their birth right to self determination on

January 5, 1949.

The AJK President said, “Today, the AJK government and the people

of Azad Kashmir and overseas Kashmiris are observing the Right to

Self Determination Day. This is an occasion to reiterate our firm

support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for their inalienable right to self determination.”

Sardar Masood Khan said, “On this day we reaffirm our resolve to

stand by our brothers and sisters in their valiant struggle for their

just cause. The peaceful people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to suffer.

Not only the right to self determination is being denied to them, but

they are also being subjected to the worst kind of human rights abuses violence and suppression.”

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, in his message, reiterated that

the Kashmir dispute remained close to the heart of Pakistanis and people

of Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan, he said, remained firmly committed to its principled stance

on Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the observance of Right to Self Dtermination Day on 5th

January every year was a reaffirmation of “our moral, political and diplomatic support towards our Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle

for fundamental rights, including the right to self determination as enshrined in the UN Charter and the relevant UN resolutions.”

The peaceful, indigenous and widespread uprising of the Kashmiri people, he said, had clearly demonstrated that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir cannot be wished out.

Information Minister Mushtaq Minhas, in his message, said the

Kashmir issue was not only a threat to peace and prosperity of South

Asia but also to the entire world. Its peaceful settlement in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people was imperative for peace and development of the region, he added.