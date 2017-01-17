Aizaz Chaudhry signs Condolence Book at Kyrgyz embassy

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry

Tuesday signed Condolence Book opened by Kyrgyz embassy in memory of the victims of Turkish cargo plane that had recently crashed in Kyrgyzstan.

The tragic accident had resulted in the loss of 37 precious lives of

Turkish and Kyrgyz nationals.

The foreign secretary conveyed, on behalf of the leadership and people

of Pakistan, heartfelt condolences to the government and the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan, as well as to the bereaved families.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Kyrgyz people in this hour of grief.