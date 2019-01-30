Air Chief participates in Falcon Talon Bilateral Air Exercise

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) participated in the culmination phase of the bilateral exercise Falcon Talon between Pakistan Air Force and United States Air Force, being held at an operational PAF base.

During the visit, the Air Chief flew an exercise training mission in a fighter aircraft, said a pressrelease issued here by Directorate of Media Affairs of PAF.