Ahsan terms effective communication key to gain fruitful results of CPEC

HYDERABAD, April 18 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal, termed the effective communication network essential to gain fruitful results of China Pakistan Economic corridor in the region.

The federal government has given priority to developing communication network besides power generation in order to achieve the required results of the CPEC in the country, he added.

The minister stated this while delivering presidential remarks at the

inaugural session of three days long international conference on “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Political, Economic and Social Perspectives”, organised by the Area Study Centre Fareast and Southeast Asia of University of Sindh at the auditorium of Department of Pharmacy Allama I.I Kazi Campus Jamshoro on Tuesday.

Ahsan Iqbal said that a strong infrastructure was necessary

to achieve the task of development in any country of the world and

it was the reason that the federal government has focused

on road connectivity, enhancing power generation capacity

and producing skilled manpower in order to achieve required tasks of development of all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Federal Administered Tribal Areas of the country through CPEC.

The government was fully committed to make the country an economic zone for the region in order to address the issues of the country particularly unemployment, the minister said and added that the developed countries have achieved their tasks by converting the agriculture economy into the industrial economy and the present government is also moving towards industrial economy to reap the fruits of development.

He said Pakistan is located at the centre of South Asia, China and Central Asia and the government has adopted the strategy of geo-economics while considering the fact that geopolitics strategy had caused losses to Pakistan. With advantage of regional connectivity, Pakistan can achieve success from northern, southern and eastern countries of the region, the minister said and added that both China and Pakistan could play pivotal role in bringing peace, progress and prosperity in the region through CPEC.

He said that China has achieved its task of development through

its low cost production ability as a result of which numbers of the countries were taking benefits of Chinese investments.

The past rulers of the country have failed to gain benefits and it was the present government which decided to gain fruits of development and now China has become the topmost foreign direct investor in Pakistan within a short period of two years, the minister said.Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms

Ahsan Iqbal said that the present government had started its task

of road connectivity by connecting all parts of the country through roads in order to fully achieve the benefits of CPEC.

He informed that the construction of Hyderabad-Karachi, Hyderabad-Sukkur, Sukkur Multan and Gawadar Rato Dero Motorways were the key components of the road connectivity. Besides, the FWO though rendered the sacrifices of 44 Jawans but succeeded in completing Gawadar-Quetta Motorway, the minister informed and added that it was the great efforts of the government of reducing the travelling distance from 48 hours to only eight hours.

In energy sector, the minister informed that

10,000 megawatt more energy would be injected into the system in the first half of the year 2018. The power generation capacity in Pakistan was only 16,000 megawatts since last 66 years but it was the policies of the present government that 10,000 megawatts more energy would be injected in the system in the first half of the year 2018, the minister informed and assured that present summer season was the last season in which the people faced the load shedding as now that chapter of power shortage is going to close from the next year.

The minister said Sindh is also the major beneficiary of the CPEC Project as the 6th JCC meeting had incorporated two more mega project of Sindh in CPEC which included the Keti Bandar and Karachi Circular Railway.

It was the achievement of CPEC that utilization of Thar Coal had been made possible, the minister said and informed that power generation through Thar Coal would be started from the year 2019 and Thar Coal Power Project has the capacity to generate power for the next 400 years.

The minister said that China has adopted the collaborative strategy with its one belt one road approach in order to strengthen the regional economy. The world community is considering Pakistan a safe haven for investment because of over 46 billion dollar investment of China in Pakistan.

At present, Ahsan Iqbal said that, European countries including UK as well as USA and Central Asian countries wanted to join CPEC. The CPEC is a game changer and the world community wanted to get benefits from it and soon India would realise the impacts of CPEC in the region.

A new regional block was being created through CPEC and the India cannot make distance from it for such a long time, he said and added that Pakistan fully believed in the industrial and economic cooperation instead the war in the region. The results of CPEC would change the destiny of the region, he said.

The Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal said the present government is also making efforts to improve the educational standard in order to achieve knowledgeable economy in the country while considering the fact that the future wars would be fought from classrooms and laboratories with knowledgeable experience and innovations.

Only those countries would achieve success in these wars which have quality higher education and research in the higher learning institutions, he said and added that the universities of those countries which believed only in cut and paste cannot achieve the mark of success in the world.

Pakistan needs the trained human resources with state-of-the-art technologies, he said and added that the government has focused its attention towards quality education and it was the reason that the annual budget of the Higher Education Commission has almost been doubled since last three years. Under the plan, the campuses of the universities are being established in all districts of the country with objective that education could be accessible to the youth at their nearest.

He said that Pakistan Vision 2025 had been prepared with consensus of all the provinces of the country and the vision has provided an agenda of development of the country with the ownership of all provinces.

He said that though at the start of vision 2025, the present government received negative response from the opposition about the claim of including Pakistan among top 25 economically developed countries but it were sincere efforts of the government that the world economic forums are now rating Pakistan among top 20 countries in the year 2030. If the same momentum continued, he said Pakistan would be the member of G-20 countries in the year 2030.

The minister appreciated the efforts of University of Sindh for organising international conference on CPEC and assured that he would request to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to grant a mega project to University of Sindh through Higher Education Commission.

Earlier, the eminent educationist and Professor of Malaysian University Dr. Ravichandar Moorthy in his keynote address highlighted different aspects and impact of CPEC.

Among others, Sindh Minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani and Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat also addressed the participants of the conference.