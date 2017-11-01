Ahsan Iqbal for expediting work on model police station project

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday directed that model police station project in federal capital should be expedited and be made exemplary for the rest of provinces with the sole objective to facilitate common people.

Chairing a meeting regarding establishment of model police stations in federal capital here, he said the idea of community policing should be materialized while benefiting from state-of-the-art technology.

He said besides changing typical Thana Culture, online registration system of First Information Reports (FIR) should be introduced.

He also directed the police department to ensure people friendly attitude, and introduce training programme for its personnel on modern lines.

The Minister said the department should introduce a monthly based reward system for police officials, showing good performance and directed to formulate a framework to assess performance of police.