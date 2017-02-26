Afridi stars as Peshawar Zalmi top table after win over Quetta Gladiators

DUBAI/KARACHI. Feb 26 (APP): Peshawar Zalmi zoomed to the top of the HBL PSL 2017 table with a nervy two-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday night.

Chasing a modest target of 129 after bowling out Gladiators for

128, Zalmi made ran into heavy weather before Shahid Afridi took charge to steer his side home with four balls to spare.

Needing 18 off 12 balls and 7 off the final over, Afridi blasted

two consecutive boundaries off Mahmudullah to seal a top-two position

for Zalmi who finished on 130 for eight in 19.2 overs.

Afridi remained unbeaten on a 23-ball 45 which was spiced with

three boundaries and three sixes having walked in Zalmi had stumbled

to 52 for six.

Kamran Akmal (26) and Mohammad Hafeez (22) made useful contributions while Afridi not only denied Mahmudullah a hat-trick but smashed the winning runs off the Bangladesh all-rounder who finished with three for 31. Tynal Mills had figures of three for 20.

Earlier, Quetta folded up for 128 despite an 86-run stand for

the third wicket between Kevin Pietersen (41) and Rilee Rossouw (38).

Mohammad Asghar claimed three for 33 including both openers while

Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz snared two apiece.