Afghan media delegation stress upon bilateral cooperation between the two neighbouring countries

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): An eight-member Afghan media
delegation, which is on a five-day visit to Pakistan, on
visited the headquarters of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP)
and exchanged views to promote bilateral cooperation in the
field of media between the two neighbouring countries.
Veteran journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai, who is also head of
the Media Section of the Pakistan Policy Group – a think tank –
accompanied the Afghan delegation, which was led by President of
Afghanistan National Journalists Union Faheem Dashty.
The delegation included Afghan journalists Khpolwak Sapai Deputy
Director TOLOnews, Sharif Hassanyar Acting Managing Director Ariana Television, Aziz Ahmad Tassal President Kabul Press Club,
Mahmmod Mobaarez Station Manager Radio Killid Kabul and Abdul Mujeeb Khalvatgar Nai Open Media.
APP Managing Director Masood Malik, accompanied by Executive
Director Sohail Ali Khan, directors Muhammad Naeem Chaudhry, Akram
Malik and Ghawas Khan, and Diplomatic Correspondent Muhammad
Qamarullah, briefed the delegation about APP news network across the country, multilingual print, pictorial, electronic news services,
web news portal and deployment of its correspondents abroad.
Masood Malik on the occasion apprised the visiting
media persons about APP’s working, including news gathering,
editing and transmission to subscribers – newspapers,
television channels and foreign news agencies.
He informed the delegation that APP had news exchange
agreements with around 40 foreign news agencies. He offered APP’s
news service to both Afghan print and electronic media on trial
basis for three to four months, for which necessary formalities
could be worked out in due course.
The APP MD also told them about transmission of news in
regional news services, including Pashto, Saraiki, Brahvi, Balochi
and Sindhi, besides English, Urdu and Arabic languages.
He said the APP, being a state news agency, not only ensured
coverage of the government policies but also efficiently covered
parliamentary and court proceedings, and political activities
taking place across the country.
The hallmark of professional activities of the national
news agency was transmission of authentic, unbiased and credible
news, he added.
Masood Malik highlighted role of media in promotion of
cordial relations between the two countries and suggested to hold
joint seminars, which would help achieve peace and stability in the
region.
Both the sides discussed professional matters and possible
ways and means to sign a news exchange agreement between APP and
Afghanistan’s Bakhtar News Agency, appointment of correspondents in
Islamabad and Kabul, besides APP print and video news services for
Afghan dailies, news channels and radio stations.
During the discussion, participants from the both sides were
of the view that media could play an effective role in strengthening
bilateral ties in different areas between the two brotherly Muslim
neighbouring countries, besides promoting political and economic
stability in the region.
Rahimullah Yousafzai said a 15-member media delegation from
Pakistan would visit Afghanistan in July and an APP representative
would be included in it.
He said it was the hallmark of APP that all private media
followed and relied upon APP news on sensitive issues, adding that
the APP MD was a seasoned journalist and thorough professional and the
news agency would further flourish under him.
The delegation also took round of different sections of APP,
including the Central News Desk and Video News Service, and
appreciated working environment of the country’s leading news
agency.
