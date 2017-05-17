Afghan DHM summoned to Foreign Office to lodge strong protest

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Foreign Office Wednesday summoned the Afghan Deputy Head of Mission to lodge Pakistan’s strong protest over the incident in which two diplomatic officials in Kabul were detained, reportedly by Afghan security agencies.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the Afghan DHM was conveyed that the incident was a clear violation of the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations (1961) and against the spirit of the brotherly relations between the two countries.

It was emphasized that such incidents undermined the constructive engagement which the two countries envisaged for strengthening of bilateral ties.

“We urge the Afghan government to take immediate steps to ensure the security and safety of our diplomatic personnel and premises and to ensure that such incident do not take place in future,” he was told.