About 2 million people internally displaced in Yemen: UN

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 19 (APP): Nearly two million people have been

internally displaced due to the conflict in Yemen. according to the United Nations’ refugee agency.

In a report released on Monday, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees

(UNHCR) put the number of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Yemen at 1,980,510, adding that 84 percent of the IDPs had been out of their homes for over a year.