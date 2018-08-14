A cut-throat competition expected between Khursheed Shah, Asad Qaiser for NA speaker slot

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):A cut-throat competition is expected between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s Syed Khurseed Ahmed Shah and and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Asad Qaiser for top position of National Assembly (NA) ‘speaker’ on Wednesday.

Total four candidates are in the run for the election of speaker and deputy speaker of Lower House of the Parliament.

For the slot of deputy speaker, joint opposition parties’ candidate Maulana Asad Mehmood and PTI nominee Qasim Khan Suri will face each other.

The name of Khursheed Shah was proposed by Naveed Qamar seconded by Shahida Ramani while the name of Asad Qaiser was proposed by Riaz Fatyana and seconded by Omar Ayub.

After the scrutiny, nomination papers of all the four candidates were declared clear. The election of the speaker and deputy speaker will be held through secret balloting.

In the first phase, the election of the speaker will be held. Soon after the start of the assembly session, the voting process will start and no member will be allowed to take picture of the ballot paper.

The NA secretary will give ballot papers to members of the parliament for voting. Before election, each contestant will convey names of his two agents to the speaker.

In the presence of polling agents, counting of the vote will take place and the speaker will announce the results of the election after the counting is completed.

After the result, the outing going speaker will take oath from the newly elected speaker. The new speaker by following the whole process will conduct the election of the deputy speaker.

Both the candidates Khursheed Shah and Asad Qaiser, after submitting their nomination papers expressed the hope for their victory and resolve to uphold supremacy of the parliament.