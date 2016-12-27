9th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto observed

LARKANA, Dec 27 (APP): The 9th death anniversary of Chairperson of Pakistan People’s Party(PPP) and former prime minister Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto was observed here on Tuesday with great reverence, fervour and solemnity.

Qura’an Khawani and Fateha Khawani was held in all parts of the country for Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

The death anniversary function was held at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto about 28 kms off here.

In this connection, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Former President

Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, Former Prime Minister AJK Ch. Abdul Majeed, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former federal ministers Rehman Malik, Sherry Rehman, President PPP central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Naveed Qamar, Oppestion leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, former CM Punjab Manzoor Watto, Farhatullah Babar, Sardar Lateef Khosa, President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro,

Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, Senators, Provincial Ministers also visited the graves of chairperson of PPP Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, founder chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and other party leaders.

They placed wreath of flowers at their graves and offered fateha.

The central leaders and workers of PPP from all over the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Northern Areas, AJK were also among those who placed wreaths of flowers and offered fateha at the PPP leaders’ graves.

Besides, Senators, MNAs, MPAs belonging to Pakistan People’s Party

(PPP) and Members of the Central Executive Committee(CEC) and Federal Council (F.C) of PPP also offered fateha and placed wreaths on the graves of their leaders.

The programme of the anniversary started from a Mushaira. The

prominent poets from Sindh, Punjab and other parts of the country paid rich tribute to Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto in poetic Form.

Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Former President and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Former prime minister Yousif Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Mehdi Shah, and other senior leaders of PPP addressed a public meeting outside of the mazar of Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto and paid rich troubtes to her services for the cause of the country, democratic order and rights of the masses. They reiterated their pledge to carry forward the mission for which the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto laid down her life.

Two-minute silence was observed to pay homage to Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on the occasion.

Peoples Doctors Forum (PDF) Larkana district, District Health Department Larkana and CMC Hospital Larkana have established free medical camp to provide medical assistance to the participants of the death anniversary.

Ambulances and fire tenders were also deployed and first aid camps set up.

Inspector General Police Sindh Mushtaq Mahar had established a base camp in Naudero to monitor the security arrangements.

About vehicles and 50 motorcycles of Rangers and 200 of police were

patrolling the area and senior police officers were looking after the security, sources said, adding that police had set up pickets along the roads leading to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to guide the caravans and clear the roads. Strict security arrangements were made for the occasion and about 6000 personnel of Sindh Police and 300 personnel of Rangers were deployed at the mazar and the roads leading to it. On the occasion, strict security arrangements were made.

The security arrangements were intensified, with heavy deployment of

Police and Rangers. Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana, DIG Police Larkana Zone, DIG Police Special Branch, SSP Larkana and other senior police officers were supervising the security arrangements vigilantly.