80 % work on Fish Landing Jetty, Allied Harbor Facilities completed at Surbandar Project: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman on Friday informed the Senate that 90 per cent work on Fish Landing Jetty and Allied Harbor Facilities at Surbandar, East Bay Gwadar project has already been completed and remaining work would be completed during the current fiscal year.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, the minister said the project was approved at a cost of Rs. 1,618.715 million and was being funded by the federal and Balochistan government on a 80-20 per cent cost sharing basis.

He said the federal government has released an amount of Rs.1030 million while the provincial government has provided Rs.312 million for the project. An amount of Rs 1.43 billion has been spent on the project so far, he added.

He said aim of the project was to provide basis facilities for berthing and handling of fishing vessels. The project would provide alternate harbor to the fishermen of the area, he said.