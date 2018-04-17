76th birth anniversary of Aziz Mian qawwal observed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):The 76th birth anniversary of famous Pakistani traditional qawwal Aziz Mian was observed on Tuesday.

Born as Abdul Aziz in Delhi in 1942, he remains to this day one of the most popular qawwals of South Asia.

He began learning the art of qawwali at the age of 10 under the tutelage of Ustad Abdul Wahid Khan. He moreover received 16 years of training at the Data Ganj Baksh School of Lahore, obtaining a degree in Urdu literature from the University of Punjab, PTV news reported.

He was the only prominent qawwal to write his own lyrics; though like others, he also performed lyrics written by other song-writers.

In addition to his own poetry, Aziz Mian performed poetry by Allama Iqbal, and a number of contemporary Urdu poets.

He is also credited with performing the longest commercially released qawwali, hashr ke roz yeh poochhoonga, which runs to slightly over 115 minutes.

He was also a contemporary of Sabri brothers.In 1989, the government of Pakistan awarded him with the Pride of Performance medal.

Aziz Mian was died on Dec 6, 2000 from complications following hepatitis. He was laid to rest in Multan.