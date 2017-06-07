ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko

has signed a bill into law to introduce a 75% quota for Ukrainian
language content on national television channels.
President Petro Porshenko met journalists and thanked them for
the proposal to introduce the quota and bring the Ukrainian language
back onto Ukrainian television, a press release issued by the
Ukrainian Embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday.
“You’re carrying the palm here. These are your initiative and
proposals, which I just supported, and lawmakers did brilliantly at
their work, and I had great pleasure and great honor to sign the
law,” Poroshenko said.
He said the decision made the Ukrainian language more
protected. “No one is against other languages being used on TV, but
it is unacceptable that the share of the Ukrainian language on any
Ukrainian channel is 15, 20, 25%. Thank God we’ve managed to protect
it.”
