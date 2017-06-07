ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko

has signed a bill into law to introduce a 75% quota for Ukrainian

language content on national television channels.

President Petro Porshenko met journalists and thanked them for

the proposal to introduce the quota and bring the Ukrainian language

back onto Ukrainian television, a press release issued by the

Ukrainian Embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday.

“You’re carrying the palm here. These are your initiative and

proposals, which I just supported, and lawmakers did brilliantly at

their work, and I had great pleasure and great honor to sign the

law,” Poroshenko said.

He said the decision made the Ukrainian language more

protected. “No one is against other languages being used on TV, but

it is unacceptable that the share of the Ukrainian language on any

Ukrainian channel is 15, 20, 25%. Thank God we’ve managed to protect

it.”