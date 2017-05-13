6 civilians, including 4 women, injured in Indian firing along LOC

RAWALPINDI, May 13 (APP): The ceasefire violations by Indian troops

along the Line of Control (LOC) continued throughout the day Saturday

at different sectors, resulting in injuries to six civilians inclusive

of four women.

After Nakiyal Sector, the Indian troops targeted civilian

localities in Baroh Sector where the exchange of fire was continuing

till late in the evening.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations, Pakistani troops

were aggressively engaging the Indians firing on civilians.

Earlier in the day, Indian troops committed ceasefire violations

at LoC in Karela, Kotkoterra, Khuiratta, Sabzkot, Baroh, Tandar and

Khanjar sectors. Pakistani troops befittingly responded to the Indian unprovoked firing.

Those, who were injured, have been identified as Haji Muhammad

Younis son of Abdul Aziz, Rehana Bibi wife of Muhammad Asif and Samina

Begum wife of Tufail Mughal from Kotktora Sector while from Baroh

Sector were Zamurd Begum (58), Shazia Parveen (35) and Muhammad Inzimam

(17).