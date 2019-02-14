56 out of 59 cosmetics samples included hazardous mercury ratios: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday said the ministry of climate change collected 59 samples of local and international cosmetic items where 56 contained hazardous mercury share in the composition of makeup goods.

She was deliberating her views on the Final Workshops for Validation of Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) Inventories and Development of Action Plans for POPs management in Pakistan, organized by the ministry in collaboration with UN Environment here.