4 high profile terrorists killed in IBO

RAWALPINDI Feb 20 (APP): The Pakistan Army troops on Monday conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) against Asmatullah Shaheen Bhittani group of Tehrik-e-Taliban (Pakistan) in result of which four high profile terrorist were killed in Ping Area of Tank.

According to Inter services Public Relations press release, those killed were wanted in number of terror related incidents, identified as Commander Zaman alias Toofan, Naib Commander Umar son of Asmatullah Shaheen, Commander Wasiullah and Commander Zulam Din alias Zulmat.

During the operation weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

As per details the Bhittani group was involved in target killings, extortion and ransom for kidnapping in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and surrounding areas.

Asmatullah Shaheen was focal member of TTP Shura and was killed by another TTP faction due to internal rift during 2014.