30 Pakistani professionals head to US to study at community colleges

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Thirty young Pakistani professionals
attended a pre-departure orientation on Wednesday in preparation for
a year of study at U.S. community colleges through the U.S.
government-funded Community College Initiative Program (CCIP).
U.S. Embassy Cultural Affairs Officer Dr Daniel S. Mattern
speaking on the occasion said that through CCIP, young professionals
have the opportunity to develop leadership skills, technical
proficiency in their field of study, and English-language
proficiency, said a press release.
“Pakistani participants also share information about their
home country and culture with their American classmates and teachers
throughout the program.”
CCIP, which is managed by the U.S. Educational Foundation in
Pakistan, allows participants to earn professional certificates in
Business Administration, Agriculture, Media, Applied Engineering,
Public Safety, Tourism and Hospitality Management, or Early
Childhood Education.
The 30 participants, who include 13 women, come from all
regions of Pakistan including Balochistan, Islamabad, AJK,
Gilgit/Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh.
“CCIP program participants return home with new skills and
confidence needed to make important contributions to the development
of Pakistan. USEFP is proud to have role in making this possible,”
said USEFP Executive Director Rita Akhtar.
More than 400 Pakistanis have participated in CCIP to date,
and approximately 1,000 Pakistanis travel to the United States each
year on U.S. government-funded educational and professional
exchanges.
