3.2 million families get registered in 38 districts under PM health programme

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk was Friday informed that so far 3.2 million families in 38 districts across the country have been registered as beneficiaries of the PM National Health Programme.

Secretary National Health Services Capt (Retd) Zahid Saeed made a detailed presentation on the concept, scope and outreach of the programme here at the PM Office.

The prime minister was informed that the programme was catering to health expenditures of the poor families living below poverty line of US $ 2 per day by providing them free indoor health care services in various public and private health facilities.

The meeting was informed that financial support of Rs250,000 per family was being provided annually under the Priority Disease Package to include serious illnesses such as heart diseases, burns and accidents, dialysis, chronic infections complication, organ failure management and chemotherapy / radiotherapy/ surgery.

The Secondary Care Package, amounting to Rs50,000 per family per year, caters to health issues such as maternity services, transportation cost and referral expenses etc.

It was further informed that the support amount and the scope was being enhanced under Phase-II of the Programme. The entire population of the country would be covered under the programme by the year 2021, the secretary told the prime minister.

The prime minister appreciated the concept of the programme and said it has transformed the concept of provision of health cover to the poor and would, ultimately, be instrumental in achieving the goal of Universal Health Coverage, an important pillar of National Health Vision 2016-2025.