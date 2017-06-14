2017-18 AJK budget to be announced on June 15

MIRPUR (AJK): June 14 (APP): Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) budget for

2017-18 financial year will be announced on Thursday June 15, it was officially announced.

President Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has summoned the budget session of AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on June, 15.

Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly, Shah Ghulam Qadir will preside over

the session.

AJK Minister for Finance Dr. Najeeb Naqi will present the budget for the

new financial year in the session.