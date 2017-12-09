17 Commanders among 313 Ferraris lay down arms in Quetta

QUETTA, Dec 9 (APP):Some 313 ferraris (insurgents), including 17 commanders, of different banned outfits surrendered their arms here Saturday in the presence of Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri.

A ceremony was in this regard held at the premises of Balochistan Assembly, was also attended by Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa, Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti and many parliamentarians.

The rebel militants came one-by-one to the stage to hand over their weapon and in return were given a flag of Pakistan and a flower.

The surrendered Ferraris remained involved in different subversive activities in province.

The Ferraris expressed regret over their anti-state activities in the past and pledged to remain loyal to Pakistan and province in future. They said they were misguided against state by enemies.

While addressing the ceremony, the Balochistan chief minister said the people who would disrupt the peace process in the country would be taken to task.

He assured the surrendered rebel militants that they would be respected like other citizens of Pakistan and Balochistan.

The provincial government would fight for your rights, provide them financial assistance and ensure that their children get education, he added.