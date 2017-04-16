1320 MW Port Qasim Power project to be completed in June 2018

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP): The 1320 MW Port Qasim Electric

Company Coal Fired project would start its commercial operation

in June 2018 with an estimated cost of $1.98 billion, official

sources in ministry of Planning said.

The sources told APP that 65 per cent work on the project,

being implemented under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),

has been completed.

Giving details about the CPEC projects in the provincial

capitals of the country, the sources added that Lahore Orange Line

Metro Mass Transit Project in Lahore was scheduled to be completed

by March 2018 with a cost of $1.6 billion.

In the sixth Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held on

December 29, 2016 in Beijing, China agreed in principle for

inclusion of Rail Based Mass Transit Systems in provincial

headquarters as part of CPEC including Greater Peshawar Region Mass

Transit System.

Joint Working Group on Transport Infrastructure has been asked

to complete the necessary formalities.

The Karachi Circular Railway and Quetta Mass Transit System

projects had also been approved in sixth JCC meeting and respective

provincial government to complete home work on this project.

Cost of these projects is to be determined later.

The feasibility and other homework for development of

Industrial Park on Pakistan Steel Mill Land at Port Qasim

was underway.

The 6th JCC referred this site proposed by the federal

government for development of industrial part to Joint Working

Group on Industrial Cooperation.

The sixth JCC also referred to the inclusion of Quetta Water

Supply Scheme under CPEC portfolio.

JCC has instructed the respective JWGs to work out proposal on

the implementation of the project on the basis of further studies

and consultations.

Respective provincial governments are the coordination

authority for these projects, the sources added.