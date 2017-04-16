ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP): The 1320 MW Port Qasim Electric
Company Coal Fired project would start its commercial operation
in June 2018 with an estimated cost of $1.98 billion, official
sources in ministry of Planning said.
The sources told APP that 65 per cent work on the project,
being implemented under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),
has been completed.
Giving details about the CPEC projects in the provincial
capitals of the country, the sources added that Lahore Orange Line
Metro Mass Transit Project in Lahore was scheduled to be completed
by March 2018 with a cost of $1.6 billion.
In the sixth Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held on
December 29, 2016 in Beijing, China agreed in principle for
inclusion of Rail Based Mass Transit Systems in provincial
headquarters as part of CPEC including Greater Peshawar Region Mass
Transit System.
Joint Working Group on Transport Infrastructure has been asked
to complete the necessary formalities.
The Karachi Circular Railway and Quetta Mass Transit System
projects had also been approved in sixth JCC meeting and respective
provincial government to complete home work on this project.
Cost of these projects is to be determined later.
The feasibility and other homework for development of
Industrial Park on Pakistan Steel Mill Land at Port Qasim
was underway.
The 6th JCC referred this site proposed by the federal
government for development of industrial part to Joint Working
Group on Industrial Cooperation.
The sixth JCC also referred to the inclusion of Quetta Water
Supply Scheme under CPEC portfolio.
JCC has instructed the respective JWGs to work out proposal on
the implementation of the project on the basis of further studies
and consultations.
Respective provincial governments are the coordination
authority for these projects, the sources added.
1320 MW Port Qasim Power project to be completed in June 2018
ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP): The 1320 MW Port Qasim Electric