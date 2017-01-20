12304 non-formal BECS functioning across the country: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): Minister for Federal Education and Professional

Training Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Friday informed the Senate that 12304 Non-formal Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) were functioning across the country.

In a written reply, the ministers said that Directorate General of Basic

Education Community School (BECS), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training was the executing and operating authority of the said schools project.

He said that BECS partner NGOs are bound to perform duties as per MoU or

agreement with BECS. The service charges allocated by BECS to partner NGO are Rs 500 per school per month.

He said that all Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) were

functioning across the country and there was no ghost school in BECS. In this regard, Third Party Validation (TPV) was also conducted to check or verify the status of these schools in 2015 and during physical verification no school was found ghost, he added.