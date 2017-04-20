100,000 youth to be trained under PM skilled programme: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Minister for Federal Education and

Professional Training Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman Thursday apprised the Senate that 100,000 youth would be trained next fiscal year under Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme.

Replying to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the

minister said training was imparted to 50,000 youth during the current year under the said programme. Under the programme, less educated and unskilled youth would be imparted training in different market oriented trades which aimed at meeting national, regional and international market demand of skilled labour force, he said.

The Government of Pakistan is also expecting jobs for skilled labour

particularly in the construction sector in projects launched under China Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Energy Sectors. National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is an apex body and a national regulatory authority to address the challenges of Technical and Vocational stream in the country. It is involved in policy making, strategy formulation and regulation & revamping of WET system.

The Commission is establishing and promoting linkages among various stakeholders at national as well as international level.

To a question, Allama Iqbal Open University would soon open Chinese Language programme.