10 percent quota for women in public sector employment fixed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP):The government has fixed 10 percent quota for women in public sector employment with Punjab raised this to 15 percent and in Sindh job quota for women in police has been increased from 2 percent to 5 percent.

According to official document, 184 posts for women have been created at different tiers, and 70 percent of jobs in primary education have been earmarked for women.

Punjab Fair Representation of Women Act 2014 ensures 33 percent representation of women on all boards of statutory bodies, public sector companies etc, adding women participation in Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Schemes was encouraged by 50 percent.

It claimed that Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), a flagship social protection programme of the government is providing social assistance to women. BISP also gives interest free financial assistance to the female beneficiaries under their Waseela-e-Haq (Micro-Finance) programme to start their own business, he said.

Vocational and technical training of one month to a year’s duration, to the female beneficiary or her nominee has been provided under the Waseela-e-Rozgar (Technical & Vocational Training) programme (target is 150,000 beneficiaries) with Rs 6,000 monthly stipend for each trainee.

Waseela–e-Sehat (Life and Health Insurance) programme subsidized health care for beneficiaries and life insurance to one million women while the premium is paid by the program, it added.

Waseela-e-Taleem (Primary Education) encourages the beneficiaries families to send their children of 5-12 years age to school through a co-responsibility cash transfer of Rs 200/- per child (limit to three per family).