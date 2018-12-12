Trump says American people would revolt if he were impeached

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (APP)::US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that American people would revolt if he were impeached.

It is hard to impeach somebody who has not done anything wrong and whose created the greatest economy in the history of our country, Trump told Reuters in an exclusive interview.

“I’m not concerned, no. I think that the people would revolt if that happened,” he added about the possibility of impeachment.

Federal prosecutors in New York said last week that Trump directed his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen to make six-figure payments to two women so they would not discuss their alleged affairs with the candidate ahead of the 2016 presidential election. They said the payments violated laws that stipulate that campaign contributions, defined as things of value given to a campaign to influence an election, must be disclosed, and limited to US$2,700 per person.

Democrats said such a campaign law violation would be an impeachable offence, although senior party leaders in Congress have questioned whether it is a serious enough crime to warrant politically charged impeachment proceedings.

In the Reuter interview, The president insisted that payments made ahead of the 2016 election by Cohen to two women did not violate campaign finance laws.

Number one, it was not a campaign contribution, Trump said. If it were, its only civil, and even if its only civil, there was no violation based on what we did.

Asked about prosecutors assertions that a number of people who had worked for him met or had business dealings with Russians before and during his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump said: The stuff you’re talking about is peanut stuff. He then sought to turn the subject to his 2016 Democratic opponent — former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. “I have not heard this, but I can only tell you this: Hillary Clinton – her husband got money, she got money, she paid money, why doesn’t somebody talk about that? Trump said.

The president said he could work with Democrats in Congress, but suggested that would not happen if they issued subpoenas and pursued investigations against him.