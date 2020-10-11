Shibli condemns Dr Adil's assassination

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Sunday strongly condemned the assassination of noted religious scholar Maulana Dr Adil Khan in Karachi the other day.

In a tweet, the minister said the martyrdom of Maulana was very tragic and sorrowful. The country’s enemies would be failed in their attempts to fan hatred, anarchy and violence in the country.

ممتاز عالم دین مولانا ڈاکٹر عادل خان کے قتل کی شدید مذمت کرتے ہیں۔انکی شہادت انتہائی افسوس ناک ہے۔ ملک دشمن عناصر شرانگیزی اور انتشار پھیلانے کے مذموم عزائم میں ناکام ہوں گے ۔اللہ تعالی مرحوم کے درجات بلند کرے اور اہل خانہ کو صبر جمیل عطا فرمائے ۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) October 11, 2020

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.