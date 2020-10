ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of President Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf Gilgit-Baltistan chapter Syed Jaffar Shah.

He prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

According to the press release, the prime minister said late Jaffar Shah was an asset of PTI.