ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Security Forces have gunned down three terrorists during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted on their hideout in Mirali area of North Waziristan last night.

The military’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in brief media statement said the Security forces conducted an IBO on confirmation of presence of terrorists in a hideout in Mirali, North Wazirstan last night.

It added that the three terrorists belonged to Aleem khan Khushali group who were killed in the IBO.

These terrorists were involved in target killing, kidnapping for Ransom, extortion, fire raid on security forces and improvised explosive device (IED) explosions.

The ISPR statement mentioned that sanitisation of the area was carried out after the operation.