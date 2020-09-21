President stresses upon promotion of religious harmony, unity

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday stressed upon further promotion of religious harmony and unity among all ranks of the society as Pakistan had reached to a tipping point from where it was heading towards a brighter future.

Addressing Wahdat-e-Ummat conference at the Aiwan e Sadr, the President underscored the important role of Ulema and Mashaikhs in the society, urging them to continue playing their role in foiling all evil designs aimed at sowing seeds of religious disharmony and discord in the society.

The president referring to the efficacy of making collective efforts and response of the nation during coronavirus pandemic, observed that such joint efforts always led to positive results.

Ulema and Mashaikhs enjoyed deep influence in a society as people attentively listened to their words, he added.

He observed that from history, it was evident whenever Muslims rose to prominence, it was always on the basis of pursuits of high principles and values and it was still his firm conviction that they would rise again.

The conference was attended by a large number of Ulema and Mashaikhs belonging to different schools of thoughts.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri and number of ambassadors were also present.

The objective of holding the conference was to further promote religious harmony and making of efforts to end sectarianism.

The president said Pakistan had learnt from the bitter experiences of the past and was the only country in the world which had defeated terrorism and overcome religious hatred.

“We had been through it. A large number of people sacrificed their lives. Now we are moving ahead. Pakistan is the sole country in the world which has defeated terrorism. Even the US had tried but failed,” he added.

Now, India was falling into that pitch due to increasing trend of religious hatred and strife in the society, he added.

The president also regretted that on the international scene, the principles were driven not on the basis of morality but on economic gains.

The president also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for candidly presenting at the United Nations, the abiding affection and esteem of the Muslims for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He further said that each word in the Holy Quran guided them through life and advised them against creation of any differences among people.

The president cautioned that differences on the basis of ignorance often led to extremist views and sentiments which should be strongly discouraged.

Quoting an incident from the life of founding father Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the president said that he was a strong advocate of interfaith harmony.

He always stressed upon shunning of all differences which could led to disagreement in the society, he added.

He said religious rights of the minorities in Pakistan were equally protected.

The president noted that in the past Muslim countries had suffered from huge losses due to internal strife and differences.

He said further efforts should be made to promote interfaith harmony in the country, so that their case over Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine could draw further audience.

Addressing the conference, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadir said it was need of the hour to work with the same passion for the country’s solidarity and unity which had led to creation of Pakistan.

He stressed upon making efforts to keep a check on all attempts against religious harmony. Through sectarian hatred, attempts were being made by enemies to harm Muslim Ummah, he said, adding the nation had foiled all such attempts in the past.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan, on the occasion, said that salvation of Muslims was linked with seeking guidance from the Seerat of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) which would ultimately led to unity among Ummah.

He lamented that waves of oppression and atrocities continued unabated in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) where Kashmiri women were subjected to inhuman brutalities while the Kashmiri youths were martyred under the pretext of so-called search and cordon military operations.

Under the RSS led BJP’s policies, non-Kashmiris were being settled in occupied valley, changing its entire demography, he added.

Sardar Masood Khan further said that Ulema had given sacrifices in the the freedom movement. In the AJK, there was complete religious harmony, he added.

He further cautioned that India through RAW had launched a war to instigate religious hatred and sectarian strife inside Pakistan.

The AJK president further stressed upon the need for interfaith dialogue.

Allama Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, in his address, said bearing affection for Pakistan and patriotism was a part of one’s faith. Pakistan had been now at the crossroads of important political and defense position.

He said enemies of Pakistan were out to cause harm by creating religious differences and stressed upon religious scholars from all schools of thought to defeat such attempts with their joint efforts.

Bukhari further said that respect for companions of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Ahl-e-Bait, Umhat-ul-Momineen and all such personalities were must for everyone.

He said Ulema and Mashaikhs fully supported the government in its efforts to curb elements trying to create fissures among the nation.

Allama Arif Wahidi, in his remarks, said that united nations always rose to prominence whereas others were doomed due to their differences.

He said under Islamic teachings, Muslims were advised against falling prey to such differences and infighting.

Through a joint stance, they had to give a clear message to the enemies, that Pakistani nation stood united. While falling apart due to differences, they could not aspire to realize dream of Riasat-e-Madina, he added.

He regretted that certain elements tried to whip sectarian divide in the country recently, but Ulema and religious leaders had strongly condemned such attempts.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, in his speech, said that they had completely disassociated themselves from certain elements who were indulged in disrespecting acts of sacred and respected personalities and urged the government to take stern action against such elements.

He said through concerted efforts by the government of Pakistan, durable peace in Afghanistan was being achieved which had panicked their enemy who was trying to create religious disharmony. Spreading terrorism in the name of religion was against Islam, he added.

Hafiz Ashrafi further said that nation had secured peace after giving immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism and extremism. They would not let the enemies to cause any harm to such achievement, he added.

He said Pakistani nation was standing along with their Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers.