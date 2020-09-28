President stresses making credibility a hallmark of ‘Made-in-Pakistan’ brand

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said as global platform opened for marketing and exports, it was time for Pakistani products to make impact with high-quality standards coupled with credible and trusted business dealings at international level.

“Turn the ‘Made-in-Pakistan’ label into a symbol of repute before the world,” the President said in his address at the award ceremony of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FCCI), here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi emphasized on conforming to the noble ethics of Islam such as honesty by shunning deception, while undertaking business transactions.

He also called upon the businessmen to focus on value-addition and proper branding of their products to compete with international market.

He said adopting business mechanisms based on information technology could help the local traders address the challenges of contemporary financial world.

President Alvi expressed satisfaction that FCCI as a dynamic organization was contributing to the economy of country and termed the traders and businessmen the genuine stakeholders that needed to be taken onboard by the governments in decision-making.

The President lauded the government for holding consultations with relevant stakeholders while remaining accessible to business community to listen to their grievances.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan effectively countered the challenge of coronavirus pandemic with Allah Almighty’s blessings, the government’s prudent smart lockdown strategy and the nation’s will.

He termed the COVID-19 experience a success that could be proudly shared with the world.

Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal said giving confidence to industrial units was important to boost the country’s economy.

He mentioned that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the only political party which promoted Special Economic Zones to facilitate traders.

He announced setting up a SEZ on Information Technology and 23 new cement plants to boost trade activity.

President FCCI Rana Muhammad Sikandar-e-Azam said Faisalabad’s share in the country’s textiles comprised 60 percent, while the industrial city made 20 percent of the overall Gross Domestic Province (GDP).

He lauded the government’s strategy to effectively address economic challenges in the wake of COVID-19, that helped traders gain momentum in difficult times.

Earlier, the President gave away awards among the incumbent and former office-bearers of FCCI, and other members of business community in recognition to their services for promoting trade and business.