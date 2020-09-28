Communication network, quality education, vital for speedy development of merged tribal districts: PM

BAJAUR, Sep 28 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said modern communication infrastructure and quality education were imperative for the sustainable progress of merged tribal districts and the government was allocating substantial funds to ensure optimum services to local people.

Addressing the function after inauguration of Timergara-Khar- Mohmand Gat Road, he

stressed the need to substantially promote quality education, especially technical education

for the socio-economic development and uplift of merged areas.

He said communication infrastructure was vital for the promotion of trade, tourism

and investment, in addition to generation of employment opportunities for local people.

The government was committed to promoting education in seven tribal districts by

ensuring every child the access to quality educational institutions, he added.

In the previous years, he said students of Bajaur had to travel Peshawar for pursuing

higher education, adding now best educational institutions were being set up here to

groom local students for bracing modern challenges.

Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister for extending Sehat Cards to all families

of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, he said it was a revolutionary programme in the health sector

for providing free treatment up to Rs7,50,000 per year in any hospital on panel.

The Prime Minister said that the PTI Government inherited huge debt burden due to

flawed policies of past rulers adding they proceeded abroad and were now living in

costly flats in London.

Before KP-FATA merger, the PM said there had been lot of hue and cry but the government successfully completed the merger plan thereby putting the tribal districts on road to progress

and development.

Referring to intra-Afghan dialogue, the Prime Minister said it was surely a positive initiative

and it would have impact on the entire region especially the tribal belt. The trade and investment would get boost besides bringing ‘an ease of doing business’ and trade activities in the region,

he added.

He said the government was constructing border markets in merged tribal districts that would eventually facilitate traders and businessmen of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Inspired by the scenic beauty of merged districts, the Prime Minister said the government would tap this rich tourism potential for benefit of its people.

He said a survey was conducted during 2013-18 in Khyber Pakthunkhwa that revealed substantial reduction in poverty in the province due to enormous growth of tourism.

He said tourism in merged areas would be promoted as it had great potential to generate employment opportunities for people.

The Prime Minister thanked the UAE Government for financial support for the said road project.

Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Shah Faman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal Minister for Communication, Murad Saeed and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadari were also present on the occasion.