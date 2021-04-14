Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday laid the foundation-stone of a low-cost housing project under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program in Sargodha district.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and senior officials were present at the occasion.

The prime minister was given a briefing about the project under which a total of 1,175 houses measuring three marlas each will be constructed at six places in Sargodha district.

The Punjab government will provide land and other facilities for the project.

The construction work will be carried out by the Frontier Works Organization.

Bank of Punjab will take charge of the mortgage facility which will enable the deserving people to pay the total price of the house in easy installments.

For the allotment of houses in this project, the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority will allot houses to the deserving people through ballot.

Around 33,528 applications have been received by the government.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the dream of construction of five million houses was about to see the light of day.

پچاس لاکھ گھروں کی تعمیر کا وعدہ اب حقیقت میں ڈھل رہا ہے، وہ سیاسی مخالفین جن کو لگتا تھا یہ کیسے ہو سکتا ہے عمران خان پچاس لاکھ گھر کیسے بنا سکتے ہیں اب شرمندہ ہیں، ترقی کا سفر جاری رہے گا۔ انشاللہ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 14, 2021

Fawad said under the Prime Minister’s housing package, banks were giving millions for construction of houses. Also, the sale of cement is being recorded high in the country’s history, he added.