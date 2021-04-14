ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Wednesday proposed initiating loan program for agricultural appliances to facilitate for farmers should be initiated to facilitate farmers

The minister also discussed Youth entrepreneurship programs with Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar who called on her, said a press release.

They also discussed scholarships program for students particularly in Sindh and progress status of Kamyab Jawan Program to extend its benefit outreach to maximum people.