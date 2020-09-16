Addition of agri component in CPEC to help develop scientific farming in country: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the addition of agricultural component in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would help in developing scientific farming, increasing crop yield and

ensuring food security in the country.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan during a farewell meeting here, the minister said that cultural diplomacy was vital in promoting people-to-people contacts and enhancing understanding of each other’s values and traditions.

He said cultural events in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan as well as in Gilgit-Baltistan would be well received. Apart from other relevant institutions, Lok Virsa would also provide the necessary coordination for enhancing cultural outreach and facilitate the Chinese cultural troupes, said a press release.

The Information Minister appreciated Yao Jing’s successful tenure as Ambassador of China to Pakistan and his role and services in further promoting bilateral relations in areas mutually beneficial for the peoples of both countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said his country desired its cultural troupes to visit Pakistan’s smaller cities and towns to provide

an opportunity to common man to enjoy the Chinese cultural flavor.

He said a fast emerging, stable and prosperous Pakistan was in sight as its economy was making strides and environment for investment had tremendously improved, opening a myriad of opportunities for growth and development.

He hinted at media exchanges and orientation/training programmes for young journalists.

The Chinese Ambassador said that relationship between China and Pakistan was moving forward in accordance with the vision of leadership. He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of according due importance to the well-being of the general public.

The Chinese Ambassador apprised the Minister that the year 2021, being the 70th anniversary year of Pak-China relations, a number of programs, activities and exchanges were being firmed up in the spheres of culture and media.

Ambassador Yao Jing said Chinese side will be sending an agricultural group to Pakistan for looking into proposals for betterment of agriculture sector and also strengthening agri-educational institutions to impart skill development and vocational training to farmers in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Both China and Pakistan agreed to further strengthen collaboration in the fields of media and culture.