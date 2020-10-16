Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 16 (APP): The ongoing National T20 Cup, while providing a platform to elite white-ball cricketers to showcase their skills and talent, has provided a unique opportunity to the former women cricketers and presenters to take the lead broadcasters roles.

With the PTV Sports broadcasting live action that is also being live-streamed across the globe through the Pakistan Cricket Board’s official YouTube channel, the tournament has been keenly followed by millions of cricket fans and followers who have also enjoyed the pleasant change as well as their match description and analysis.

Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir and former Pakistan batter Marina Iqbal had been talking through the exhilarating contests in both English and Urdu as part of a high-profile commentary panel that includes stalwarts like Bazid Khan, Ramiz Raja, Tariq Saeed and Wasim Akram.

Renowned presenters Sawera Pasha and Zainab Abbas, who has also commentated in the tournament, have been hosting pre and post-match analysis shows.

Sana Mir said on Friday : I am really enjoying myself here and this has been a special experience. I have previously done pre and post-match shows but here I have tried some new things like pitch reports and commentary.

Marina Iqbal said :” My experience has been brilliant. This is the second time I have commentated in a National T20 Cup. Previously, I had also commentated in the MCC tour and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. This is the first time I have commentated at such a big scale. The coverage has been tremendous.”

Zainab Abbas said : The presence of the women in commentary and presentation panels sends a very powerful message of how things are changing around the world. The women are playing sports and talking about sports. I feel happy to be part of it.

Sawera Pasha said : With this event, the PCB has laid down a platform for young girls and women to express their talent and passion both on the field and off it. My favourite memory of the tournament was Mohammad Rizwan’s ‘Superman Catch’ which I don’t think I will ever forget. I feel honoured to be part of the team that is working hard round the clock to uplift Pakistan’s domestic cricket, which has seen the involvement of the legends of Pakistan cricket.”