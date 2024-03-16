Two tennis events held

Tennis
KARACHI, Mar 16 (APP):The Karachi Tennis Association organized Two Tennis events for intelectually impaired male and females in Union Club Essity Tennis Championship held at Union Club Karachi.
Ishrat Zehra was the Coordinator of these events.
Final Results.
Intelectually impaired Males Singles  Final
Winner ..Shakir
Runners up Zakir
Intelectually Impaired Females Singles
Winner..Saadia
 Jasmine Shareef
 runners up.
Mr.Shafiq Ahmed .Director Finance Essity Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd was the chief guest  distributed trophies to winners and runners Up. Ahmed Ali Rajpoot.  and many sports personalities were present.

