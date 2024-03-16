Two tennis events held

KARACHI, Mar 16 (APP):The Karachi Tennis Association organized Two Tennis events for intelectually impaired male and females in Union Club Essity Tennis Championship held at Union Club Karachi.
Ishrat Zehra was the Coordinator of these events.
Final Results.
Intelectually impaired Males Singles Final
Winner ..Shakir
Runners up Zakir
Intelectually Impaired Females Singles
Winner..Saadia
Jasmine Shareef
runners up.
Mr.Shafiq Ahmed .Director Finance Essity Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd was the chief guest distributed trophies to winners and runners Up. Ahmed Ali Rajpoot. and many sports personalities were present.