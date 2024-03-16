Rates of vegetables, fruits soar in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, Mar 16 (APP):The rates of vegetables and fruits soared as the wave of inflation could not be reduced in Peshawar. The price of vegetables, fruits and live chicken continues to increase and the people are worried about the Holy month of Ramadan.

“We are witnessing an increase in the rates of vegetables and fruits and are compelled to buy because of the Holy month of Ramadan,” a housewife told APP during a visit to the vegetables and fruits markets.

She said that the shopkeepers and vendors have official rates issued by the concerned quarters of the district administration but I do not know why they are not following the rate. The butchers are selling the meat as Rs. 1000 per kg while the official rate is 750 per kg, she added.

However, the district administration officials have tried their level best to control the prices according to the official price list but so far they have failed. Sales of onion 260, tomato 160, garlic 650 and ginger 610 per kg while potato 90, kachalu 240, green pepper 340, capsicum 320, brinjal 160, cauliflower 120, okra 340 rupees are being sold per kg.

As far as the rates of the fruits in the market, the Apple 330, Pomegranate 510, Malta 340, Stoberry 510, Amardo 350 and banana 190 rupees per dozen sold.

The price of live chicken has been increased by Rs 10 per kg to Rs 425 per kg while the price of a dozen eggs will reach 310 rupees in the market, 30 rupees increased from the official rate of 280 per dozen.