SBP organises Independence Day athletics competitions

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Aug 13 (APP):The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) conducted male and female athletics competitions as part of the Independence Day celebrations at Punjab Stadium, here on Thursday evening. Dozens of boys and girls took part in athletics competitions.

Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh was the chief guest at the event. He was also introduced to all players and officials of participating players on the occasion. Later, he distributed prizes among the top performers.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, Salman Iqbal Butt and other top officials were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said the competitive sports events have enhanced the worth of Independence Day of the country. “Our platform is available for potential youngsters. We will extend all facilities to budding athletes of the province.”

He informed that Sports Board Punjab is going to organize a sports championship in Sept/Oct to provide potential youngsters a suitable opportunity to express their sports skills. “Arshad Nadeem demonstrated excellent performance in the Tokyo Olympics. He is a true ideal of the young generation,” he added.

Following are the athletics results:

100m Race (Women):

First: Yusra Ayub 13.84, second: Amtul Rehman 13.86, third: Kashaf Siddique 13.90

200m Race (Women):

First: Mahnoor Asghar 28.63, second: Kashaf Siddique 28.91, third: Yusra Ayub 29.66

400m Race (Women):

First: Mahnoor Asghar 1.05.50, second: Kashaf Siddique 1.6.78, third: Amtul Rehman 1.8.94

Javelin Throw (Women):

First: Yusra Ayub 28.93, second: Kalsoom 28.11

100m Race (Men):

First: Ali Ahmed 10.57, second: Arif Ali 10.62, third: Bin Yameen 10.73

200m Race (Men):

First: Bilal Mira 22.00, second: Arif Ali 23.16, third: Ikhlaq Ahmed 23.82

400m Race (Men):

First: Bilal Mira 49.09, second: Fahad Khan 49.96, third: Fahad Hussain 50.44

800m Race (Men):

First: M Anees 1.59.97, second: Usama Hasan 2.00.49, third: Samiullah 2.00.53

Pole Vault (Men)

First: Ali Haider 4.00, second: Ansar 3.85, third: Shakeel Ahmed 3.85

Javelin Throw (Men):

First: Yasir Sultan 71.35, second: Umair Yaqoob 55.60, third: M Irfan 55.37

Long Jump (Men):

First: Faraz Tanoli 6.95, second: Mehboob Ahmed 6.37, third: Abdul Basit 6.20

Shot Put (Men):

First: Sohaib Yousaf 10.77, second: Daniyal Haider 9.46.